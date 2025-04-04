Finova Broker integrates with UnderwriteMe

Mortgage and protection CRM provider Finova Broker has integrated with UnderwriteMe’s Protection Platform to broaden the choice available to brokers.

This integration will allow brokers using the Finova Broker CRM to access more protection solutions while giving clients accurate quotes with a seamless application process.

The firm said this should raise the possibility of securing clients the right cover at the right price, as well as drive business growth.

Mark Cracknell, commercial director at UnderwriteMe, said: “The protection gap remains a significant challenge in the UK market, and with Consumer Duty front of mind, it is essential that brokers are equipped with the best tools to ensure their clients receive comprehensive protection. Our unique platform enables brokers to access real-time underwriting decisions, ensuring that rated clients receive accurate pricing upfront and avoid any unnecessary surprises later in the process.

“By integrating with Finova Broker, we are making it even easier for brokers to embed protection into their advice process and deliver better outcomes for their clients.”

Matt Harrison (pictured), commercial director at Finova Broker, added: “At Finova, we are committed to supporting brokers with the most advanced technology available. Our integration with UnderwriteMe enhances our CRM’s capabilities, giving brokers even more choice when it comes to protection sourcing.

“By streamlining the process and improving accessibility, brokers can better serve their clients, increase their revenue, and most importantly, ensure customers are fully protected.”

Earlier this year, Finova Broker’s Payment and Mortgage Services appointed Davis as its engineering head.