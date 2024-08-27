Redwood Bank promotes Allen to customer management officer

The specialist business bank has made an internal promotion that will boost its commitment to providing its customers with outstanding support.

Jamie Allen, who has worked at Redwood Bank since 2021, has been promoted to the role of customer management officer.

He is part of the bank’s dedicated team that is responsible for ensuring borrowers can find the deal that works for them when they come to the end of their early repayment charge (ERC) or fixed term period.

He said: “Providing great customer service is something we take incredibly seriously at Redwood, because we understand that we play an important role in helping them to achieve their goals for the future.

“I’m delighted to have been promoted and look forward to working with lots more of our customers in the years to come.”

Rob Bowering, head of relationship management at Redwood Bank, said: “Jamie was promoted in recognition of the excellent customer service he provides and because he plays an important role in our relationship management team.

“At Redwood, we are committed to developing our staff and to investing in our ability to deliver a personalised service to our customers.”

He continued: “We pride ourselves on having developed a team filled with friendly problem-solvers who are straightforward, trustworthy, innovative and who are always looking for ways to help our customers.

“Jamie is a fantastic example of this, and we know that our borrowers will benefit greatly from the expertise he will share with them in his new role.”

This move is the latest in a series of promotions that the bank has made in recent months.

In July, it hired Chris Pallis as its business development manager (BDM) for Scotland and promoted Sam Taylor to the role of BDM for the East of England and East Midlands.