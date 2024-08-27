Know Your BDM: Lee Isherwood, Hampshire Trust Bank

This week, Specialist Lending Solutions is speaking to Lee Isherwood, North East business development manager (BDM), specialist mortgages at Hampshire Trust Bank.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB)?

Born in Sunderland, I’ve always had an emotional connection to the North East. Today, I’m very proud to oversee this region, which currently consists of around 90 broker firms with approximately 200 advisers. Being from the area, I’m eager to get out on the road to build relationships with brokers across the region.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Empathy is key. The ability to walk a mile in the shoes of a broker shouldn’t be underestimated. After all, they are the ones in the trenches. Understanding the pressures and challenges they face in the market, it’s important to have the patience and flexibility to help overcome even the most complex cases.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

No one’s perfect, and although my organisational skills could do with a polish, I’m dedicated to honing my craft and keeping the diary simultaneously busy and finely tuned. Although, in this industry, things change fast, so sometimes you must go with the flow – but it never hurts to plan ahead.

What is the hardest part of your job?

At HTB, we focus on ways to say yes to a case, rather than turn it down. So, when no is the only option, I find it hard personally, as I know how hard brokers work for their clients. I’m always determined to get a positive outcome for them, so it’s never easy having to give the bad news.

What do you love most about your job?

Being a social butterfly, I love meeting new brokers and nurturing those relationships over time; it’s an industry full of characters, so there are rarely any dull days.

Communication is everything in this role. Whether it is at 7am or at 10pm, being available to move things forward is invaluable. Don’t get me wrong – these hours can take a toll, but it’s incredibly rewarding and fulfilling when we get over the line as a team.

What is the best piece of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some great people in my career, each offering little golden nuggets of advice. But one that stands out from the rest was said to me during my time in a previous role: “If a BDM is truly passionate about the role and truly passionate about doing a good job for their brokers, then all of the other traits that a broker needs from their BDM will be there”.

Wise words.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

Working with great people daily, I make it a point to jot down useful information, especially from brokers. Regular conversations with key movers of our industry keeps me in touch with the latest market changes and developments relevant to HTB. Being the competitive type, I must admit – I keep a close eye on our competitors to see where we can move quicker.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

Given HTB’s reputation for being able to take on complex and challenging specialist cases, I expect to encounter many less-than-straightforward property deals. However, one that stands out in my career is supporting 18 Turkish nationals who were buying 18 separate units on a new-build, investor-led development in Leeds. None of the applicants had a footprint in the UK property market, making it particularly tricky to get over the line. The new-build site was struggling when it came to valuation due to having virtually no owner-occupier demand. Safe to say the underwriters had their work cut out with that one.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

“Find a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” Well, working until midnight may seem like work, but I must say, choosing a career in this industry is something I truly enjoy, making those late-night hours much easier to handle.

Early in my career, when I was a case manager, I had my first interaction with BDMs. I remember one cheeky chap and thinking, “that’s a nice suit” (slightly vain, I know), but I was also being inspired by the enthusiasm this person had for the job. I did my research and when I understood what the role involved, I have known I wanted to be a BDM ever since.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

Honestly, as a relationship person and with a passion for good service, I couldn’t see myself straying too far from my role now. That said, if push came to shove, I’d probably go into the valuation world and be a surveyor if I was qualified. I think it would be super interesting to go and see the quirky properties that we see in specialist lending. No day would be the same.