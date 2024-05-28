You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

HTB hires Isherwood as North East BDM

  • 28/05/2024
HTB hires Isherwood as North East BDM
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has hired Lee Isherwood (pictured) to its specialist mortgages sales team as a business development manager (BDM) for the North East.

In his role as BDM at HTB, Isherwood will be responsible for nurturing existing relationships with brokers in the North East and introducing brokers in the region to the firm’s proposition.

He joins from Molo, where he was a BDM for around a year, and before that, he was at Pepper Money for almost two years, initially as a business development consultant and then as a BDM.

Prior to that, he worked at Zephyr Homeloans for nearly four years, first as a mortgage consultant and telephone BDM.

Andrea Glasgow, sales director of specialist mortgages at HTB, said: “We pride ourselves on having the best of the best. By attracting top talent such as Lee, we’re creating our BDM dream team that does everything in their power to get deals over the line for brokers.

“Lee has bags of experience of doing just that. His passion and hunger to support brokers and his vast local knowledge [set] him up to be a fantastic addition to the North East team.”

Isherwood said: “The opportunity to join such a trailblazing specialist bank that’s constantly growing, such as HTB, was an easy decision.

“HTB already has a strong reputation in the North East for its local expertise and market-leading service, and was a big attraction to me. I’m based in Sunderland, and I can’t wait to start making a difference to our local brokers.”

HTB has been growing its team, bringing on Joseph Lethbridge as BDM for London and Anthony Gorman as bridging BDM for the North and adding Victoria Baily and Graham Smith to its portfolio management team.

