You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

HTB hires Gorman as bridging BDM for the North

by:
  • 11/04/2024
  • 0
HTB hires Gorman as bridging BDM for the North
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has hired Anthony Gorman as bridging business development manager (BDM) for the North.

The lender said that the appointment would see the firm “grow its presence in the region to offer local lending” through a dedicated bridging BDM.

Gorman joins from Mint Property Finance, where he was a BDM for around four years, and before that, he was a commercial sales executive at Together for over three years.

Gorman was at Harrington Brooks Group for around three years, initially as a relationship support assistant and then as creditor relationship manager.

Lorenzo Satchell, sales director of bridging finance at HTB, said: “It’s great to have someone of Anthony’s experience that truly understands the bridging market and has the ability to grow strong broker relationships.

“We’re looking to deliver truly local lending to the North, and with the appointment of Anthony, we’re showcasing our commitment to the region. I’m looking forward to seeing Anthony become a big success.”

Gorman added: “I’m excited to be joining Lorenzo, Jamie and the wider bridging team at HTB. The experience within the team is immense and their drive to support brokers is really inspiring.

“My experience in the specialist lending sector, particularly in the bridging and refurbishment space, will allow me to bring real value to our intermediary partners operating in the short-term lending arena.

“The market is very much back and firing on all cylinders. I know my expertise in structuring cases and ensuring their success will help to push HTB further to the forefront of the bridging market.”

HTB has made a raft of appointments in recent months, appointing Victoria Baily and Graham Smith to its portfolio management team and hiring Josh Swaby as development finance BDM for the North and Rob Syrett as origination head for development finance.

It has also appointed Scott Apps as its development finance distribution boss and Lucas Cutts as relationship manager for London and the South East.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.