HTB hires Gorman as bridging BDM for the North

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has hired Anthony Gorman as bridging business development manager (BDM) for the North.

The lender said that the appointment would see the firm “grow its presence in the region to offer local lending” through a dedicated bridging BDM.

Gorman joins from Mint Property Finance, where he was a BDM for around four years, and before that, he was a commercial sales executive at Together for over three years.

Gorman was at Harrington Brooks Group for around three years, initially as a relationship support assistant and then as creditor relationship manager.

Lorenzo Satchell, sales director of bridging finance at HTB, said: “It’s great to have someone of Anthony’s experience that truly understands the bridging market and has the ability to grow strong broker relationships.

“We’re looking to deliver truly local lending to the North, and with the appointment of Anthony, we’re showcasing our commitment to the region. I’m looking forward to seeing Anthony become a big success.”

Gorman added: “I’m excited to be joining Lorenzo, Jamie and the wider bridging team at HTB. The experience within the team is immense and their drive to support brokers is really inspiring.

“My experience in the specialist lending sector, particularly in the bridging and refurbishment space, will allow me to bring real value to our intermediary partners operating in the short-term lending arena.

“The market is very much back and firing on all cylinders. I know my expertise in structuring cases and ensuring their success will help to push HTB further to the forefront of the bridging market.”

HTB has made a raft of appointments in recent months, appointing Victoria Baily and Graham Smith to its portfolio management team and hiring Josh Swaby as development finance BDM for the North and Rob Syrett as origination head for development finance.

It has also appointed Scott Apps as its development finance distribution boss and Lucas Cutts as relationship manager for London and the South East.