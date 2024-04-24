You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

HTB hires Lethbridge as BDM for London

  24/04/2024
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Joseph Lethbridge as its business development manager (BDM) to cover the City of London and the West End.

HTB said this was to strengthen broker relationships in the capital and introduce new intermediaries.

The lender has expanded its London-based BDM team in response to heightened demand from brokers in the city.

Lethbridge joins from Shawbrook Bank, where he was an internal BDM for a year and a half.

Before that, he was case manager at Lendco for just over a year. Lethbridge also worked at Shawbrook Bank between 2018 and 2021, with his last role being bridging completions officer.

HTB said Lethbridge would bring his experience and understanding of complex mortgage cases and progressing cases through to completion.

Lethbridge (pictured) said: “I’m really excited to be joining a lender renowned for its dynamism and dedication to the mortgage industry.

“My background has given me great insight into the importance of forging strategic partnerships, and the power of offering bespoke lending solutions, which I look forward to delivering to brokers in my new role with HTB.”

Andrea Glasgow, sales director of specialist mortgages at HTB, added: “People are everything to HTB, and having great people means even greater conversations with our intermediaries.

“As soon as I spoke to Joseph, I knew immediately he’d be the perfect addition to bolster the thriving business development team we’re building across the country.

“I can’t wait to see Joseph flourish and really strengthen those relationships across London.”

Earlier this month, HTB hired Gorman as bridging BDM for the North.

