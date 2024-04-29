Know Your BDM: Linda Slinger, Cumberland BS

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Linda Slinger, intermediary relationship manager at The Cumberland Building Society

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role?

We have specific broker postcodes allocated to each relationship manager and my patch covers most of the southwest of England, Wales and the Cotswolds.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I think having a relationship manager who is helpful, knowledgeable and approachable is really important to brokers.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

I’d like to improve my cardio score – exercise before work sets me up for the day ahead.

What’s the hardest part of your job?

Juggling a busy workload is always tricky but I like to think I manage my time well.

What do you love most about your job?

I love to travel and lending on holiday let properties all over the country is a joy. There are so many beautiful places in the UK.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

My dad always told me to find a job that you really enjoy and then do your best every day.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

I read the industry press and watch the news every day.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

I helped a couple remortgage a property directly overlooking Edinburgh Castle – that was pretty special.

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened and how did you resolve the problem(s)?

A customer recently had a problem which I couldn’t solve myself. Collaboration with other teams in the business was the solution.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

I love working with both people and numbers and getting deals across the line gives me a real buzz. This job is the perfect combination of all of those.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I’d love to be an interior designer but in reality, I’m better with numbers than creativity.

What did you want to be growing up?

I always fancied being a detective as I love a mystery and am really observant.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

If I had wings it would definitely make broker visits more straightforward and reduce expenses.

What is your strategy for tackling challenges?

Take a step back and think carefully about the problem. It’s rarely as difficult as you think it’s going to be.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

Will you lend on an ex-toilet block holiday let conversion?