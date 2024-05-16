You are here: Home - News -

News

Scottish govt declares housing emergency

by:
  • 16/05/2024
  • 0
Scottish govt declares housing emergency
The Scottish government has declared during a Labour-led housing debate that the country is in the midst of a housing emergency.

Speaking at the debate in the Scottish Parliament, Paul McLennan, housing minister, said it was not just the Scottish government that needed to play a part in fixing the housing emergency.

“The UK government and the incoming UK government need to play their part,” he said. “Inflationary pressures, the impacts of Brexit and wider market conditions have contributed to rising construction costs and workforce challenges. We will keep working to mitigate those effects, but the UK government’s policies continue to shape the housing market and are having lasting impacts.”

McLennan also said high interest rates had impacted the whole sector.

The Scottish government is calling on the UK government to reverse its cut of almost 9% to Scotland’s capital budget, which Shirley-Anne Somerville, the cabinet secretary for social justice, said was taking £1.3bn away from their plans, “which inevitably brings challenges to all of us as we move forward to see what can be done about it,” she said.

 

‘Voters feel they are being taken for granted’

The declaration of a housing emergency follows the release of House of Commons Library research commissioned by the Liberal Democrats that found as many as 80,000 households are set to see their mortgages hiked by November this year. This amounts to an average of 374 households per day.

Christine Jardine MP, the Liberal Democrats’ Scottish affairs spokesperson, said: “These nightmare figures for families up and down Scotland show that Rishi Sunak’s claim that his plans are working just don’t match the reality for families.

“Mortgage costs are going up every day, and for thousands of families, that will mean sleepless nights, difficult decisions about how to make ends meet, and worse.

“Voters feel they are being taken for granted; we have seen that reflected time and again at local elections both sides of the border, and it feels as if the Prime Minister is just ignoring people’s pain.”

In March, it was reported that permanent rent control had been proposed in a Scottish housing bill.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.