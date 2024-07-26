The Mortgage Lender reduces BTL product rates

The Mortgage Lender (TML) has cut rates across its five-year fixed buy-to-let (BTL) deals.

This applies to TML’s BTL options at 75% loan to value (LTV) within its core and portfolio multi-loan offering.

Rates have been lowered by 0.2%, including the five-year fix within its core range with a 5% fee, which has been reduced from 5.26% to 5.06%. The portfolio multi-loan option with a 2% fee has been cut from 5.92% to 5.72%.

Additionally, its product with a £2,495 fee has been reduced from 6.06% to 5.86%.

Steve Griffiths, chief commercial officer at TML, said: “We’re pleased to announce rate reductions across a number of our buy-to-let products. We continue to remain committed to our broker partners and our customers in offering attractive rates to borrowers, whether purchasing or remortgaging.

“We continually evaluate our rates to support new and existing landlords, and to help brokers and their clients in achieving their property ambitions.”

In February, TML added large loan and interest-only options to its residential range.