Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 26/07/2024

Mortgage rate cuts dominated the most read stories this week, with Nationwide bringing out a sub-4% deal topping the list.
Other lenders that have made mortgage rate cuts this week include Barclays, TSB, Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society. More mortgage rate cuts are expected in the coming days.
The first mortgage prisoner court hearing starting this week between TSB and legal firm Harcus Parker representing customers from its Whistletree brand also piqued readers’ interest.
Highlights from this week include our latest poll results on the impact, or not, of the removal of the affordability stress test, our Marketwatch on customer behaviour in the current mortgage rate environment and Skipton Building Society’s research into affordability.
Nationwide’s mortgage rates fall below 4%
First ‘mortgage prisoner’ court hearing to be held this week
Around a quarter of new mortgage finance companies have closed in last five years
Nationwide makes step forward in digitising home buying journey with OPDA sign-up
Over half of brokers say affordability stress test removal has had no impact – poll results
The ‘most daring’ borrowers are going for tracker mortgages – Marketwatch
Barclays and TSB to lower residential mortgage rates – round-up
Virgin Money lowers mortgage rates
Only eighth of first-time buyers can afford to buy in their area, Skipton Group finds
Skipton Building Society lowers mortgage rates
