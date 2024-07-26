Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 26/07/2024

Mortgage rate cuts dominated the most read stories this week, with Nationwide bringing out a sub-4% deal topping the list.

Other lenders that have made mortgage rate cuts this week include Barclays, TSB, Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society. More mortgage rate cuts are expected in the coming days.

The first mortgage prisoner court hearing starting this week between TSB and legal firm Harcus Parker representing customers from its Whistletree brand also piqued readers’ interest.

Highlights from this week include our latest poll results on the impact, or not, of the removal of the affordability stress test, our Marketwatch on customer behaviour in the current mortgage rate environment and Skipton Building Society’s research into affordability.