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Cloud Mortgages joins Stonebridge network

Cloud Mortgages joins Stonebridge network
Lana Clements
Written By:
Posted:
May 5, 2026
Updated:
May 5, 2026
Broker Cloud Mortgages has joined mortgage and protection network Stonebridge.

Darren Lycett, Cloud Mortgages’ founder and managing director, said Stonebridge’s adviser software platform Revolution was a key part of the move.

He added: “Revolution is excellent and what really stood out was Stonebridge’s commitment to continually improving it.

“They actively seek feedback from firms like ours and test enhancements before rolling them out. That level of collaboration is really important to us.”

Cloud Mortgages is targeting a team of 10 advisers by the end of the year, up from its current level of six.

Lycett said Stonebridge gives the firm the best possible platform to expand.

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Rob Clifford, chief executive of Stonebridge, added: “Cloud Mortgages is a highly regarded business that has been growing very successfully, so the firm is an exciting addition to our network.

“Darren’s plans for continued expansion make them an excellent fit for us, and we’re going to do everything we can to help the team reach their goals, not least as we continue our multimillion-pound annual investment in adviser technology.

“We continue to focus on equipping ambitious firms with the tools, regulatory support, and collaborative business partnership they need to succeed.”

In March, Stonebridge added Right Choice Mortgages to its network.

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