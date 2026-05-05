Air launches later life mortgage summit for advisers

Air is set to launch a conference aimed at helping later life mortgage advisers to grow their businesses and navigate the evolving equity release market.

The Growth Summit is designed to help advisers respond to regulatory and market changes in the later life lending sector, while also providing practical strategies to support business growth and improve client outcomes.

Sessions include a market overview from Air’s chief executive Will Hale and Stephanie Charman, chief executive of the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI), on the scale of the later life lending opportunity, the changing needs of customers, the regulatory backdrop and the role advisers can play in meeting growing demand.

Among the topics, advisers will also hear how to build referral pathways and position themselves as a later life lending specialist to unlock new business opportunities.

Hale (pictured) said: “The later life lending market is going through a period of significant regulatory and structural change, and advisers are operating in an increasingly complex environment where expectations, customer demand and product choice are all evolving at pace.

“Crucially, the day will focus on real-world application. Alongside contributions from senior leaders across lenders and trade bodies, the voice of our members will feature more prominently than ever before with advisers sharing their experiences of successfully building sustainable and scalable later life lending businesses.”

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The free event takes place at Lumiere London on Tuesday 12 May between 8:30am and 3:00pm.