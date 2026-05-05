The Tipton launches online mortgage portal

The Tipton & Coseley Building Society has launched an online application portal to manage each stage of the mortgage journey.

The lender has adopted the Mast origin platform with the aim of improving its service for brokers and speeding up underwriting and streamlining applications.

The platform has been built for The Tipton and incorporates all its residential and buy-to-let (BTL) products.

Through the system, brokers can interact directly with a dedicated underwriter and get immediate responses on cases.

Third-party systems are integrated to manage identity and credit checks, process valuation fees and instruct surveys.

The platform soft launched earlier this year, and the society is now encouraging intermediaries to register on the portal.

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It forms the first step in The Tipton’s multi-year transformation plan to expand digital services, enhance systems and create better retail and working environments.

Jason Newsway, chief commercial officer, said: “Through Mast, we’ve been able to completely transform and modernise our mortgage proposition, overhauling the associated processes so it’s easier for brokers to do business with us.

“It paves the way for our society to scale lending volumes, but without compromising on the high levels of service [that] brokers and their clients expect.”

Newsway said the system has already allowed the lender to bring new products to market faster and respond to enquiries.

Joy Abisaab, Mast’s chief executive, said: “We are pleased to be bringing another mutual live on Mast, further cementing our position as the most adopted cloud-native origination platform in the mutual sector and reinforcing the market’s shift towards modern lending infrastructure.”

The Tipton offers residential purchase, shared ownership, lending into retirement, expat residential, plus expat and limited company BTL.

Earlier this year, it reported that it completed £107m in gross mortgage lending last year.