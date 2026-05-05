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Access FS partners with The Protection Coach

Access FS partners with The Protection Coach
Lana Clements
Written By:
Posted:
May 5, 2026
Updated:
May 5, 2026
Access Financial Services (FS) has partnered with The Protection Coach Matt Chapman to improve client protection conversations across the business.

Chapman will be training managers and mentors over the following nine months on how to move from transactional sales conversations towards goals-based discussions that focus on financial vulnerabilities and aspirations.

These techniques will then be filtered down to more than 280 advisers across the Access FS brokerage.

The aim is to bring confidence, clarity and consistency to discussions that lead to better long‑term protection decisions for customers.

Karl Wilkinson (pictured), chief executive and founder of Access FS, said: “Partnering with The Protection Coach is a game-changer. Matt is at the top of his game and is set to help our advisers have goals-based conversations – rather than just selling.

“His approach fits perfectly with our mission to support advisers in delivering positive customer outcomes.”

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The partnership is part of a commitment to adviser development and customer care across the brokerage, as adviser numbers doubled through its academy programme.

Access FS is aiming to reach 1,000 advisers within three years.

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