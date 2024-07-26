RNR Mortgages launches commercial finance broker firm

RNR Mortgages has launched a commercial finance broker firm, RNR Commercial Finance, to offer “tailored commercial finance solutions”.
In a LinkedIn post, the firm said that it will provide “bespoke financial services” to customers, with key offerings including trading commercial mortgages, commercial mortgages, bridging finance, development finance, invoice finance and asset finance.
The company is based in Leicester and the firm was incorporated on Companies House on 26 April 2024.
Anil Mistry, director and commercial finance broker at RNR Commercial Finance, said: “We understand that every business is unique.
“That’s why we take a client-centric approach, working closely with you to provide the most suitable finance solutions. Our dedication to guiding you through the financial landscape with expert advice and support every step of the way is unwavering.”
He added: “Our mission is to provide a stress-free, hassle-free, and anxiety-free finance journey. We pride ourselves on building long-term relationships with our clients, founded on trust, integrity, and mutual success.”
Earlier this year, brokers speaking to Specialist Lending Solutions said that they were seeing a rise in commercial enquiries, with lenders growing their appetite in the space, but said that there were still some areas that were under-served.
RNR Mortgages was launched in 2021 and specialises in mortgages for self-employed people and first-time buyers.
It is an appointed representative (AR) of Primis Mortgage Network.
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.