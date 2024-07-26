RNR Mortgages launches commercial finance broker firm

RNR Mortgages has launched a commercial finance broker firm, RNR Commercial Finance, to offer “tailored commercial finance solutions”.

In a LinkedIn post, the firm said that it will provide “bespoke financial services” to customers, with key offerings including trading commercial mortgages, commercial mortgages, bridging finance, development finance, invoice finance and asset finance.

The company is based in Leicester and the firm was incorporated on Companies House on 26 April 2024.

Anil Mistry, director and commercial finance broker at RNR Commercial Finance, said: “We understand that every business is unique.

“That’s why we take a client-centric approach, working closely with you to provide the most suitable finance solutions. Our dedication to guiding you through the financial landscape with expert advice and support every step of the way is unwavering.”

He added: “Our mission is to provide a stress-free, hassle-free, and anxiety-free finance journey. We pride ourselves on building long-term relationships with our clients, founded on trust, integrity, and mutual success.”

Earlier this year, brokers speaking to Specialist Lending Solutions said that they were seeing a rise in commercial enquiries, with lenders growing their appetite in the space, but said that there were still some areas that were under-served.

RNR Mortgages was launched in 2021 and specialises in mortgages for self-employed people and first-time buyers.

It is an appointed representative (AR) of Primis Mortgage Network.