Embracing diversity: Reflections on South Asian Heritage Month – Chahal

As South Asian Heritage Month advances, I find myself reflecting deeply on my identity as a Sikh Punjabi male and my professional journey within the predominantly white, male-dominated mortgage industry.

This period of celebration and reflection is not just about recognising the cultural richness and historical contributions of South Asians, but also about acknowledging the ongoing challenges and victories we face in various parts of life, including our mortgage industry.

South Asian Heritage Month (which takes place from 18 July to 17 August), which has been taking place for the last five years, is a time to honour and celebrate the diverse cultures, languages, and histories that make up the South Asian community. It serves as a reminder of the resilience and creativity that have shaped our experiences, both in our countries of origin and in the migration to the UK. For me, this month is a touching reminder of my roots, the values instilled in me by my family, and the rich tapestry of Sikh and Punjabi heritage that continues to influence my view of the world and my professional values.

This perspective resonates with this year’s theme of ‘Free to be me’, and resonates with a recent conversation that took place in a team meeting about fitting in versus belonging.

Fitting in or standing out?

Entering the financial services industry almost 13 years ago, it was immediately obvious that the demographic landscape was predominantly white, and, compared to other sectors, very traditional, and this shaped my initial experiences as I strove to fit into my surroundings and be like my colleagues.

Early in my career, I encountered situations where my competence was questioned, not based on my skills, but because of preconceived ideas linked to my age, ethnicity and even my name.

However, these challenges also became the motivation for my growth.

They fuelled my determination to excel and break stereotypes, proving that diversity of perspectives is an asset in any industry. The Sikh values of hard work (kirat), honest living and selfless service (seva) have been my guiding principles, helping me navigate and eventually thrive in this environment.

Representation matters. In an industry where the products and advice we offer, and the decisions we make, can significantly impact people’s lives, having diverse voices at the table is crucial – not just around race but the whole array of individuality and socioeconomic backgrounds – in order to understand and serve the needs of all our customers. My presence as a Sikh Punjabi in the mortgage sector is not just about personal achievement; it’s about paving the way for others from similar backgrounds. It’s about challenging the status quo and demonstrating that diversity enhances innovation and decision-making.

Making strides

Walking into events and seeing nobody else that looks like you can be overwhelming.

But seeing someone who does, who shares similar cultural experiences, in a position of influence, can be incredibly empowering. It validates the idea that success is attainable despite some of the systemic barriers. Mentoring can support, too, and this is why we should use platforms like The Working in Mortgages Mentoring Scheme to help mentor professionals from under-represented communities, helping them navigate the complexities of the industry and encouraging them to bring their whole selves to work.

While the mortgage industry, like many others, has made strides towards greater diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), there is still much work to be done. It’s essential for organisations to move beyond tokenism and implement meaningful changes that foster an inclusive culture.

The work done by the Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum (DIFF) through events and provision of education is no doubt helping, but collectively we must do more and look to actively seek diverse talent, while creating pathways for employees’ growth and advancement. Another important factor is creating policies that recognise and accommodate the cultural and religious practices of employees, which has been a key focus for us at Yorkshire Building Society.

Most recently, colleagues worked with the Ethnicity Network to incorporate their input into the redesign of our Yorkshire Drive headquarters in Bradford to incorporate a prayer room and washing facilities. The mutual is also flexible in accommodating leave requests from colleagues wanting to celebrate or practise their faith – as well as celebrating different cultural and religious events to help involve and educate all colleagues. As a result, I’m pleased to say that cultural and religious diversity is now an accepted and encouraged aspect of life at Yorkshire Building Society, as we attempt, as an organisation, to help colleagues feel they belong rather than just trying to fit in.

As we celebrate South Asian Heritage Month, I am filled with a sense of pride and responsibility. Pride in the rich cultural legacy of the Sikh and Punjabi communities, and the responsibility to advocate for and contribute to a more inclusive and equitable industry.

The mortgage industry, and indeed all sectors, stand to gain hugely from embracing diversity. It is not just a box to be ticked but a continuous journey towards understanding, respect, and mutual growth.

In reflecting on my journey, I am reminded of the words of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism: “I am neither a child, a young man, nor an ancient; nor am I of any caste.” This reflective statement stresses the essence of our shared humanity beyond labels and divisions. This captures the end goal – with us all collectively striving to create a mortgage industry where everyone, regardless of their background, can belong and achieve their fullest potential.