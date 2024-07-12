You are here: Home - Better Business - Profiles -

Better Business

Know Your BDM: Ginny English, Residential by Foundation

by:
  • 12/07/2024
  • 0
Know Your BDM: Ginny English, Residential by Foundation
This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking to Ginny English, regional area manager at Residential by Foundation.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Residential by Foundation?

I work within the Residential by Foundation brand, covering the East of England and approximately 800 brokers.

 

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Approachability, reliability and the desire to help.

 

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

Pretty much anything to do with technology.

 

What’s the hardest part of your job?

Having to say to a broker that we can’t help them. Thankfully, this is a reasonably rare occurrence.

 

What do you love most about your job?

Talking and engaging with brokers and being able to offer solutions to meet such a wide variety of borrowing needs.

 

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

There is some debate on whether Mahatma Gandhi actually said this or not, but I’ve always been inspired by the quote: “Be the change you want to see in this world.” It helps me be bold enough to be different and to make a difference.

 

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

I do lots of reading and also get the inside scoop from speaking directly to brokers and colleagues.

 

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

This tends to be more customer-led than property-related. We get a lot of people who have been rejected by high street lenders but, thanks to their mortgage broker, they connect with us. We have helped many self-employed people who have made the jump to start their own business but don’t fit mainstream criteria. I get an enormous amount of joy from helping someone to get onto the property ladder or be able to continue to afford their family home.

 

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

I wanted to make the change from being an internal business development manager (BDM) to a regional area manager because I wanted to be able to connect with more intermediaries, meet them in person, and really understand the drivers behind their business growth plans.

 

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I’d love to be involved in interior design to channel my creative streak.

 

What did you want to be growing up?

A TV presenter, which would lend itself nicely to hosting an interior design TV show, I think.

 

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Teleportation. Imagine how many more brokers I’d be able to help if I could just pop between meetings with the snap of my fingers.

 

What is your strategy for tackling challenges?

Keep calm and remain focused.

 

What is your greatest skill(s), either work or non-work related?

Empathy and care.

 

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

“Haven’t I seen you on the telly?”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Has the removal of the affordability stress test had an impact on the mortgage market?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.