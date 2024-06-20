Yorkshire BS and subsidiaries raise £48k in Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge for FareShare

Yorkshire Building Society, YBS Commercial and Accord Mortgages have raised more than £48,000 in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge for FareShare.

The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge is a 26-mile round trip route that includes a 1,585-metre ascent. The peaks include Ingleborough, Whernside and Pen-y-ghent.

More than 240 colleagues took part in a 10- or 26-mile walk in all weathers, including torrential rain, wind and sunshine, to fundraise for FareShare.

The money raised in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge will fund Building Skills for the Future programmes in seven of FareShare’s regional centres in London, Bristol, Merseyside, Milton Keynes, Yorkshire, Edinburgh, and Cardiff.

The programme supports people who are unemployed to get into work by offering coaching, support, practical workshops and work experience.

FareShare is an anti-food waste charity that redistributes surplus food to charities that turn it into meals.

In 2022-23, the charity redistributed 54,000 tonnes of food, helped 8,500 local charities and supported over one million people.

Tom Simpson, managing director of YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “The walk itself was really challenging but everyone was so determined to complete it and raise as much money as possible for FareShare, Yorkshire Building Society’s charity partner.

“We’re delighted that we’ve managed to raise over £48,000 so far, which will help towards our target of raising £1m to fund Building Skills for the Future programmes that will help to lift over 2,500 people out of financial hardship.”

Polly Bianchi, director of fundraising at FareShare, said: “We’re hugely grateful to all the Yorkshire Building Society colleagues who took on this challenge in support of FareShare.

“The Building Skills for the Future employability programme, funded by Yorkshire Building Society, will help thousands of people seek long-term employment, as part of our important work to provide a hand up, not a handout, to communities across the UK.”