Market Harborough BS lowers bridging rates and launches limited-edition range

Shekina Tuahene
July 4, 2025
July 4, 2025
Market Harborough Building Society has reduced rates across its bridging range by 0.01% and increased the maximum loan size to £5m on tier one and two loans.

The lender said these changes would make its deals available to more people. 

It has also launched a limited-edition range for simple cases, with rates starting at 0.58% variable with an application fee of £95 and maximum loan to value (LTV) of 70%. 

Fixed and variable rates are available, and up to 50% LTV, the variable rate is 0.58% and the fixed is 0.62%. 

At 50.01% LTV to 60% LTV, the variable rate is 0.64% and the fixed rate is 0.68%, while at 60.01% LTV to 70% LTV, these are 0.7% and 0.74% respectively. 

Iain Smith, head of mortgage distribution, said: “These changes strengthen our bridging finance proposition so we can help even more clients. By lowering rates and increasing our maximum loan size, we’re giving brokers more options to support a broad range of client needs, from high-value cases to simpler, regulated transactions.  

“The introduction of our limited-edition range also reflects our commitment to innovation and agility in a fast-moving market. We’re here to make complex cases simpler and straightforward deals even more accessible.” 

At the end of last month, the firm lowered mortgage rates.

bridging rates
Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS)

