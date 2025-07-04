Market Harborough BS lowers bridging rates and launches limited-edition range

Market Harborough Building Society has reduced rates across its bridging range by 0.01% and increased the maximum loan size to £5m on tier one and two loans.

The lender said these changes would make its deals available to more people.

It has also launched a limited-edition range for simple cases, with rates starting at 0.58% variable with an application fee of £95 and maximum loan to value (LTV) of 70%.

Fixed and variable rates are available, and up to 50% LTV, the variable rate is 0.58% and the fixed is 0.62%.

At 50.01% LTV to 60% LTV, the variable rate is 0.64% and the fixed rate is 0.68%, while at 60.01% LTV to 70% LTV, these are 0.7% and 0.74% respectively.

Iain Smith, head of mortgage distribution, said: “These changes strengthen our bridging finance proposition so we can help even more clients. By lowering rates and increasing our maximum loan size, we’re giving brokers more options to support a broad range of client needs, from high-value cases to simpler, regulated transactions.

“The introduction of our limited-edition range also reflects our commitment to innovation and agility in a fast-moving market. We’re here to make complex cases simpler and straightforward deals even more accessible.”

At the end of last month, the firm lowered mortgage rates.