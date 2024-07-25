You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging - Complex Buy To Let -

LendInvest Mortgages ups bridging LTV; Zephyr makes rate cuts – round-up

  • 25/07/2024
LendInvest Mortgages has increased the maximum loan to value (LTV) available on its regulated bridging product.

LendInvest will now offer up to 70% LTV, which the firm said would give borrowers “greater flexibility and options”. 

Its bridging product offers automated valuation models (AVMs) and dual representation and require no signatures at the application stage. 

Leanne Ardron, director of bridging at LendInvest, said: “LendInvest is committed to continually improving its product offerings to meet the evolving needs of its customers. 

“Increasing the regulated bridging product to 70% gross LTV is a testament to LendInvest’s dedication to providing flexible and efficient financial solutions.” 

In its yearly results, where it reported a £20.1m loss, LendInvest said it saw an 8% rise in its platform assets under management (AUM), which it partially attributed to short-term loans. 

 

Zephyr reduces rates 

Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender Zephyr Homeloans has lowered mortgage rates on selected products by as much as 0.05 to 0.1 basis points. 

For properties with an A- to C-rated Energy Performance Certificate (EPC), it now offers a standard two-year fix up to 65% LTV with a 7% fee and 3.59% rate. 

The five-year fixed equivalent has a rate of 4.69%. 

For houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs), there is a two-year fix with a 7% fee, available up to 65% LTV and with a rate of 3.79%. 

The corresponding five-year fix is priced at 4.89%. 

For properties with an EPC rating of D or E, Zephyr Homeloans has a standard two-year fix up to 65% LTV with a 7% fee and a rate of 3.69%. This product is priced at 4.74% for the five-year fixed option. 

For HMOs and MUFBs, the equivalent two-year fix has a rate of 3.89% and the five-year fix is 4.94%. 

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “By reducing the rates on the majority of our mortgage products, we’re providing brokers with a wider range of tools to help find the best deal for their landlord customers.” 

