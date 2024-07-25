You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

LHV Bank doubles loan book to £140m in under seven months

  • 25/07/2024
LHV Bank has grown its loan book to around £140m, a doubling in size from £69m at the end of 2023.

LHV Bank secured its banking licence from the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) in May 2023, and entered the specialist buy-to-let (BTL) sector in January this year.

The lender offers personal savings accounts and lending to SMEs, focusing on specialist BTL, commercial real estate investment and owner-occupier mortgages.

Its loan sizes range from £500,000 to £10m and over.

It is a subsidiary of LHV Group, which is a financial institution headquartered in Estonia. The parent company services around 400,000 clients and manages a portfolio exceeding £10bn in financial assets.

LHV Bank is capitalised through its parent company and over 200 fintech companies use the firm to service over 10 million end-to-end customers.

Erki Kilu, CEO at LHV Bank, said: “We launched into the UK market last year with a cutting-edge lending platform, designed to support our strategy to offer bespoke products to SMEs, while simultaneously providing excellent customer service. Our significant loan book growth is testament to the excellence of our people, platform and processes.

“Over recent months, we have expanded our London team of lending professionals in order to further develop broker relationships, allow rapid decision-making and handle the complex lending requirements of our clients. Our next target is £200m in lending, and with our current run rate, we look set to achieve this by the end of the year.”

