OSB Group raises over £40,000 for charity

Andy Golding (pictured right), CEO, and Clive Kornitzer, group chief operating officer, of OSB Group have raised over £40,000 in a charity rally.

The two drove 850 miles from Belgium to the Italian lakes in a car costing less than £1,000 to raise money for The Outward Bound Trust.

Their fundraising target was £35,000, but the final figure they raised is £40,948, which is double the amount that OSB Group raised in its first rally. This will go towards The Outward Bound Trust to help it to provide disadvantaged young people with outdoor adventures.

The charity works with over 24,000 disadvantaged young people every year and partners with schools, colleges, employers and youth groups to teach self-belief, regardless of background.

Andy Golding of OSB Group said: “In 2016, we entered our first OSB car into the Rusty Rally in aid of The Outward Bound Trust’s programme for disadvantaged young people, which is a great cause, managing to raise £20,000. Here we are again, in the 2024 rally, where the cause feels even more important given the hardships that so many young people experience.

“Challenging weather made the trip even more interesting, but we were the first of the rally to arrive safely each day as well as at the final checkpoint – even with a few literal bumps along the way! It’s been a great experience with lovely driving roads and meeting interesting people, plus the people from The Outward Bound Trust looked after us all so well. Most of all, it was extremely humbling to hear the stories about the great work the trust does and about the positive impact they have on the lives of disadvantaged young people.”

Esther Gillham, head of development at The Outward Bound Trust said: “We are so grateful to Andy and Team OSB for their participation in the Rusty Rally for Outward Bound. They took on our 800-mile course, driving through six countries to reach the finish line in Italy – raising a fantastic amount.

“The money donated will all go directly to help disadvantaged young people to access our outdoor adventures, helping them to build confidence, resilience and a love of the outdoors.”

Earlier this month, OSB Group celebrated Volunteers’ Week 2024.