Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter Walk and Talk completes first day

  • 14/05/2024
Participants in the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) Walk and Talk have completed the first day of their five-day walking challenge.

The challenge, which takes place between 13 and 17 May to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, sees MIMHC co-founders Jason Berry (pictured, bottom left) and Will Lloyd-Hayward, along with industry stalwart Jonathan White, who is director at Number Fifteen Recruitment, walking 125 miles from Crystal Specialist Finance office in Tamworth to HSBC’s office in Canary Wharf.

The group is aiming to average 26 miles per day, with various people joining the journey at various points.

On the first day, the group walked 23 miles from Crystal Specialist Finance’s offices to Binley, Coventry. Today, the group will walk around 27 miles from Binley to Northampton.

To donate, please follow the link: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jason-berry-2

The event aims to raise awareness about the importance of physical wellbeing for mental health, with all monies going to UK charities that specifically support mental health and wellbeing.

The MIMHC says that physical exercise can boost mood, reduce stress, improve sleep and enhance self-esteem.

“Walking has been an incredible outlet for me, both physically and mentally. It’s a chance to clear my mind, reflect on the day, and connect with nature. I’m thrilled to be walking during this very important week, and I invite everyone to join me on this journey towards better mental health,” Berry said.

Pictured bottom left to right are Jason Berry (Crystal Specialist Finance and Founder of MIMHC), Jonathan White (Number Fifteen Recruitment) and Jane Benjamin (Connect Mortgages)

Pictured top left to right are Richard Howes (Paradigm), Kath Stagg (Stagg Mortgage Services), Simon Hendy (L&C), Darrell Walker (Moda Mortgages), Pete Gwilliam (Virtus Search) and Bob Hunt (Paradigm)

