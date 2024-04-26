Suffolk BS appoints Hillman as BDM

Suffolk Building Society has hired Beth Hillman as business development manager (BDM) to cover the central London area.

She will report to Charlotte Grimshaw, Suffolk Building Society’s head of intermediary relations and mortgage sales.

Hillman will be tasked with fostering new and existing relationships with intermediaries to ensure their and their clients’ needs are met.

Suffolk Building Society said it created the new role to demonstrate its commitment to helping its intermediary partners.

Key intermediaries in the central London region will continue to be managed by Andrew Sadler, key account manager. He will primarily engage with mortgage clubs and networks.

Hillman has experience in the financial services sector and spent seven years in the mortgage sector. She was a mortgage and protection adviser for four years.

Hillman (pictured) said: “I am looking forward to expanding the society’s reach in central London. By providing pre-decision in principle [DIP] approvals, manual underwriting and direct access to underwriters, brokers can rely on the Suffolk team to help them shape cases and proactively advance applications.”

Grimshaw added: “Beth will be a huge asset to Suffolk Building Society, bringing with her key learnings from her time as an adviser – something we’re sure she’ll use to her advantage to further strengthen our service proposition.”

In its 2023 results, Suffolk Building Society posted £180m in gross mortgage advances, up from £165m the year before.