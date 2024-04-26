You are here: Home - News -

News

Suffolk BS appoints Hillman as BDM

by:
  • 26/04/2024
  • 0
Suffolk BS appoints Hillman as BDM
Suffolk Building Society has hired Beth Hillman as business development manager (BDM) to cover the central London area.

She will report to Charlotte Grimshaw, Suffolk Building Society’s head of intermediary relations and mortgage sales. 

Hillman will be tasked with fostering new and existing relationships with intermediaries to ensure their and their clients’ needs are met. 

Suffolk Building Society said it created the new role to demonstrate its commitment to helping its intermediary partners. 

Key intermediaries in the central London region will continue to be managed by Andrew Sadler, key account manager. He will primarily engage with mortgage clubs and networks. 

Hillman has experience in the financial services sector and spent seven years in the mortgage sector. She was a mortgage and protection adviser for four years. 

Hillman (pictured) said: “I am looking forward to expanding the society’s reach in central London. By providing pre-decision in principle [DIP] approvals, manual underwriting and direct access to underwriters, brokers can rely on the Suffolk team to help them shape cases and proactively advance applications.” 

Grimshaw added: “Beth will be a huge asset to Suffolk Building Society, bringing with her key learnings from her time as an adviser – something we’re sure she’ll use to her advantage to further strengthen our service proposition.” 

In its 2023 results, Suffolk Building Society posted £180m in gross mortgage advances, up from £165m the year before.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 02, 2024
Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/