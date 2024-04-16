The Mortgage Lender appoints Jones as BDM

The Mortgage Lender (TML) has appointed Bethan Jones as business development manager (BDM) for London and the home counties.

Jones (pictured) joins TML from Gen H, where she was BDM for a year and a half, and before that, she worked at Bridge Invest as a senior BDM.

She has held similar roles at specialist lenders Tab and Octane Capital and was formerly working on the advisory side with stints at both Habito and Just Mortgages.

Chris Kirby, head of sales for the Midlands, South and specialist distribution at TML, said: “I’m delighted to welcome somebody of Bethan’s calibre and experience to TML at such an important time for the business.

“The past couple of years have been challenging for advisers and their customers, as they’ve had to cope with higher-than-normal levels of inflation, the cost-of-living crisis, and increased mortgage rates, resulting in struggles for potential homeowners and landlords alike to achieve the level of borrowing they need.

“Bethan’s knowledge of the specialist market and determination to deliver the right solutions for our adviser community and their clients will add real value.”

He added: “Whether they are looking to maximise their affordability, have complex incomes or credit history issues, are first-time landlords, or are experienced landlords with large portfolios or specialist properties such as houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs), Bethan will be on hand to work with advisers to find the best solution for their customers and, ultimately, help their businesses grow.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Bethan and would encourage advisers in her area to reach out to arrange a meeting with her and discuss how she can help them and their business.”