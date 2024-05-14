Second charge business value rises 11% YOY to £137m in March – FLA

Second charge business volumes came to 2,894 in March, a 5% rise on the same period last year, data shows.

According to the Finance and Leasing Association (FLA), the value of new second charge business in March stood at £137m, an increase of 11% on last year.

In the three months to March, the value of new second charge business stood at £379m, and the number of new second charge agreements came to 8,064. This is a 14% and 8% rise year-on-year (YOY) respectively.

The FLA said that, in the 12 months to March 2023, the value of new second charge business stood at 1,429, while the number of new second charge agreements was pegged at 31,084. The figures are 7% down on the previous year.

Fiona Hoyle (pictured), director of consumer and mortgage finance and inclusion at the FLA, said: “The second charge mortgage market returned a strong performance in the first quarter of 2024, with new business growth in each month of the quarter.

“In Q1 2024 overall, new business increased 14% by value and 8% by volume compared with Q1 2023.”

She added: “The distribution of new business by purpose of loan in Q1 2024 showed that the proportion of new agreements [that] were either solely or in part for the consolidation of existing loans held relatively steady at 82% compared with the same quarter in 2023.

“As always, customers who are concerned about meeting payments should speak to their lender as soon as possible to find a solution.”