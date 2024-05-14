You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

Second charge business value rises 11% YOY to £137m in March – FLA

by:
  • 14/05/2024
  • 0
Second charge business value rises 11% YOY to £137m in March – FLA
Second charge business volumes came to 2,894 in March, a 5% rise on the same period last year, data shows.

According to the Finance and Leasing Association (FLA), the value of new second charge business in March stood at £137m, an increase of 11% on last year.

In the three months to March, the value of new second charge business stood at £379m, and the number of new second charge agreements came to 8,064. This is a 14% and 8% rise year-on-year (YOY) respectively.

The FLA said that, in the 12 months to March 2023, the value of new second charge business stood at 1,429, while the number of new second charge agreements was pegged at 31,084. The figures are 7% down on the previous year.

Fiona Hoyle (pictured), director of consumer and mortgage finance and inclusion at the FLA, said: “The second charge mortgage market returned a strong performance in the first quarter of 2024, with new business growth in each month of the quarter.

“In Q1 2024 overall, new business increased 14% by value and 8% by volume compared with Q1 2023.”

She added: “The distribution of new business by purpose of loan in Q1 2024 showed that the proportion of new agreements [that] were either solely or in part for the consolidation of existing loans held relatively steady at 82% compared with the same quarter in 2023.

“As always, customers who are concerned about meeting payments should speak to their lender as soon as possible to find a solution.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.