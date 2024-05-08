You are here: Home - News -

Buckinghamshire BS launches with Advise Wise

by:
  • 08/05/2024
  • 0
Buckinghamshire Building Society has partnered with later life lending sourcing platform Advise Wise.

The partnership with Advise Wise means that Buckinghamshire Building Society’s mortgage products will be available on the platform and fully accessible to members at no additional cost.

Claire Askham (pictured), Buckinghamshire Building Society’s head of mortgage sales, said: “I am thrilled about the possibilities this partnership unlocks for our customers and intermediaries.

“The Advise Wise platform simplifies the process of finding and securing the right mortgage products for those in later life, combining user-friendly technology with a range of powerful tools. By making our products available through this platform, we are ensuring that even more intermediaries can find and offer our tailored, strategic options to their clients efficiently.

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer service, ensuring that our offerings are not only accessible but also aligned with the latest technological advancements in the financial sector, and follows significant improvements in our own digital capabilities.”

Daniel Edmondson, national account manager at Advise Wise, added: “We are delighted to welcome Buckinghamshire Building Society’s later life range to our platform. This collaboration enables financial advisers to offer their clients even more tailored retirement solutions, empowering them to make informed decisions that align with their individual circumstances and goals.

“Buckinghamshire Building Society plans are already available to source on the Advise Wise Platform for all Advise Wise members.”

In February, Advise Wise introduced an online application submission feature for Legal and General Home Finance products.

