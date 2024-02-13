Advise Wise brings in online applications for L&G products

Later life sourcing platform Advise Wise has introduced an online application submission feature for Legal and General Home Finance products.

This follows a recent application programming interface (API) integration between Advise Wise and Legal and General Home Finance that allowed advisers to source products and make key facts illustration requests on the platform. It was also expected to enable advisers to manage lifetime mortgage applications and search for product features suited to their clients’ needs.

This technology tie-up has now been extended to online applications.

The new function is expected to speed up the application process and remove the need for advisers to rekey information. The firm said it also would reduce the risk of errors and improve efficiency.

Advisers can now submit online applications for Legal and General’s recently launched hybrid later life mortgage, which offers a higher loan to value (LTV) and a lower borrower age of 50 to capture homeowners whose needs sit between a traditional mortgage and a lifetime product. The lender also released personalised mortgage pricing, which is based on the customer’s circumstances. Through this offering, borrowers can access rates tailored to their needs.

Benjamin Wells, head of product and development at Advise Wise, said: “We are committed to offering our members an intuitive but powerful tool, where they can manage their later life lending cases from product sourcing to completion. The integration with Legal and General’s portal is a testament to the company’s dedication to simplifying processes and empowering advisers.”

He added: “We’re working with lenders in the industry to extend API integrations to many other product ranges and streamline the advice process further.”