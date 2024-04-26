You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 26/04/2024

  • 26/04/2024
Guidance on what to look for before joining a mortgage network was an article that attracted our readers this week.

Also in this week’s most read stories was an interview with LSL’s Richard Howells, detailing the future outlook for the business, and a broker discussion on how well client relationship management (CRM) systems worked for them.

Always read the small print when joining a mortgage network – Bawa

 

Brokers mix and match CRMs as none ‘do a great job’ – analysis

 

We want broker firms to operate ‘full service model’, LSL’s Howells says

 

Natwest increases existing customer rates

 

MAB appoints McCarthy as CFO

 

Rising Star: Kylie Briggs, Paragon Bank

 

Leasehold ground rent to be capped at £250 in watered-down bill proposals – report

 

LSL’s financial services division sees profit rise to £5m in 2023

 

Stamp duty falls nearly £4bn YOY to £11.6bn

 

BSA calls for lending regulation changes to help first-time buyers

