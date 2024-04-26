Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 26/04/2024

Guidance on what to look for before joining a mortgage network was an article that attracted our readers this week.
Also in this week’s most read stories was an interview with LSL’s Richard Howells, detailing the future outlook for the business, and a broker discussion on how well client relationship management (CRM) systems worked for them.
Always read the small print when joining a mortgage network – Bawa
Brokers mix and match CRMs as none ‘do a great job’ – analysis
We want broker firms to operate ‘full service model’, LSL’s Howells says
Natwest increases existing customer rates
MAB appoints McCarthy as CFO
Rising Star: Kylie Briggs, Paragon Bank
Leasehold ground rent to be capped at £250 in watered-down bill proposals – report
LSL’s financial services division sees profit rise to £5m in 2023
Stamp duty falls nearly £4bn YOY to £11.6bn
BSA calls for lending regulation changes to help first-time buyers
Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors.
Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies.
This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector.
She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021.
In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends.
She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content.
Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS