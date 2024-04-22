Natwest increases existing customer rates

High-street lender Natwest has upped a selection of its residential existing customer rates by around 0.1%.

Natwest’s two- and five-year fixed rate switcher products between 60% and 85% loan to value (LTV) have risen by around 0.1%. This includes fee-free, £495 fee and £995 fee options.

The lender’s fee-free two-year fixed rate switcher product at 60% LTV is priced at 5.15%, with its £495 fee version coming to 4.99% and its £995 fee version coming to 4.79%.

At 75% LTV, Natwest’s two-year fixed rate fee-free product has gone up to 5.25%, and its £995 fee version is 4.94%.

Going up to 80% LTV, its two-year fixed rate fee-switcher product with no fee is 5.99%, and for its £995 fee version, the deal is 5.59%.

At 85% LTV, the lender’s two-year fixed rate fee-switcher no-fee product is 6.04%, and its £995 fee equivalent is 5.69%.

On the five-year fixed rate fee-switcher side, Natwest’s 60% LTV deal with no fee is 4.69%, its £495 fee deal is 4.59% and its £995 fee product is 4.49%.

At 75% LTV, its five-year fixed rate fee-switcher product with no fee is 4.94% and its £995 fee equivalent is 4.74%.

Going up to 80% LTV, the five-year fixed rate fee-switcher without a fee is 5.34%, and with a £995 fee, the rate goes up to 5.14%.

Within its 85% LTV, its fee-free five-year fixed rate fee-switcher is 5.39% and its £995 fee version is 5.19%.