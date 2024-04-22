Natwest increases existing customer rates

High-street lender Natwest has upped a selection of its residential existing customer rates by around 0.1%.
Natwest’s two- and five-year fixed rate switcher products between 60% and 85% loan to value (LTV) have risen by around 0.1%. This includes fee-free, £495 fee and £995 fee options.
The lender’s fee-free two-year fixed rate switcher product at 60% LTV is priced at 5.15%, with its £495 fee version coming to 4.99% and its £995 fee version coming to 4.79%.
At 75% LTV, Natwest’s two-year fixed rate fee-free product has gone up to 5.25%, and its £995 fee version is 4.94%.
Going up to 80% LTV, its two-year fixed rate fee-switcher product with no fee is 5.99%, and for its £995 fee version, the deal is 5.59%.
At 85% LTV, the lender’s two-year fixed rate fee-switcher no-fee product is 6.04%, and its £995 fee equivalent is 5.69%.
On the five-year fixed rate fee-switcher side, Natwest’s 60% LTV deal with no fee is 4.69%, its £495 fee deal is 4.59% and its £995 fee product is 4.49%.
At 75% LTV, its five-year fixed rate fee-switcher product with no fee is 4.94% and its £995 fee equivalent is 4.74%.
Going up to 80% LTV, the five-year fixed rate fee-switcher without a fee is 5.34%, and with a £995 fee, the rate goes up to 5.14%.
Within its 85% LTV, its fee-free five-year fixed rate fee-switcher is 5.39% and its £995 fee version is 5.19%.
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.