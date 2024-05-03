You are here: Home - News -

News

Lords propose ‘fairer deal’ for shared ownership under leasehold reform

by:
  • 03/05/2024
  • 0
Lords propose ‘fairer deal’ for shared ownership under leasehold reform
The House of Lords concluded its scrutiny of the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill and included amendments to cap costs imposed on tenants for remediation and making shared ownership fairer.

An amendment to publish a report on shared ownership, 999-year leases and the adoption of commonhold was included with a requirement for the Secretary of State to make proposals to “ensure a fairer deal for shared ownership leaseholders”. 

It said this should be published within six months of the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act passing, and include matters relating to lease extensions, to give shared owners similar rights to other tenants under current legislation as well as the right to extend leases to 999 years. 

Lords also proposed that service charge liabilities be pro-rated according to the shared owner’s proportion of the equity. 

A clause for leases on new flats to require the establishment of a residents’ management company was also tabled. This management company would be responsible for all service charge matters and all leaseholders will be given a share.

 

Building safety and remediation 

An amendment was tabled to extend current leaseholder protections in the Building Safety Act 2022 to “all leaseholders without qualification”. 

Lords also proposed the introduction of a Building Safety Remediation Scheme “to ensure that residential blocks of flats with building safety risks are made safe, mortgageable and insurable at no cost to leaseholders or landlords”. 

The amendment said remediation costs should be met by a developer or the principal contractor, and where not possible, by the building industry. 

Lords also included an amendment to protect leaseholders from costs arising from the new building safety framework, proposing this be capped at £75. 

A change to publish a report on building safety remediation within three months of the act passing was included in the bill. 

The Lords said this should detail the progress made with building remediation with an update on the properties still awaiting works and give leaseholders access to “a robust and independent dispute resolution process”. 

The Lords also proposed the government introduce a regulator for property agents. 

The Leasehold and Reform Bill will now go on to the report stage to allow the Lords to examine the amendments. 

A date has not yet been set for the report stage. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.