HTB hires Smith and Baily to portfolio management team

Baily (pictured, right) joins from Secure Trust Bank, where she worked for nearly nine years, most recently as head of relationship support. She was hired at Barclays Corporate Banking for over eight years, most recently as real estate manager.

At HTB, in her role as head of portfolio management of specialist mortgages, Baily will be tasked with leading the lender’s strategic management and the oversight of existing borrowers.

Smith (pictured, left) also joins from Secure Trust Bank, where he worked for over four years as a relationship support specialist and relationship support manager. There, he led a team that was responsible for originating real estate business.

He also worked at Lloyds Banking Group for 34 years, where he held various relationship management positions and was most recently associate relationship director.

As portfolio manager at HTB, Smith will be responsible for the ongoing management and review of existing borrowers.

Baily said: “HTB understands the importance of relationship management and expects the highest standards, which is what attracted me to this role.

“I’m excited for the challenge of leading the portfolio team at a bank with such a great reputation.”

Smith added: “An opportunity to join a growing, ambitious bank was something I wasn’t going to pass on.

“I’m relishing the task of further supporting HTB’s client base, alongside the specialist mortgages team.”

Chris Daly, managing director of specialist mortgages at HTB, said: “We continue to build our business around people, and attracting the calibre of talent in Victoria and Graham will be a fantastic addition in developing the portfolio management function.

“Each time we attract the right talent, we’re focused on doing so with an aim of making incremental improvements for our brokers. Both Victoria and Graham will play a vital role in ensuring the experience with us, after a deal draws down, remains second to none.”

Last week, HTB promoted Swaby to business development manager (BDM) for the North of England.