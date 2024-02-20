You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

HTB appoints Scott Apps as development finance distribution boss

by:
  • 20/02/2024
  • 0
HTB appoints Scott Apps as development finance distribution boss
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Scott Apps (pictured) to the newly-created role of distribution head within its development finance division.

In this role, Apps will oversee growing the bank’s share of the development finance market by managing its “valued intermediary partners”.

Apps will report to Alex Upton, managing director of development finance.

He will also ensure that the proposition is “further enhanced” and collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to ensure best-in-class service.

Apps joined the division in December as a business development director and before that, worked at United Trust Bank as a business development manager (BDM) for half a year.

Prior to that he worked at Castle Trust for nearly six years, initially as a BDM and then as business development director.

He has also held roles at Shawbrook and Wesleyan Assurance Society.

Upton said: “Distribution is a key focal point for us as we look to ramp up our development finance lending and distribution footprint, and Scott’s appointment is pivotal to this.

“In his previous role as business development director Scott built strong relationships with our key partners. He is ideally suited to build on this, working with our intermediary partners to expand both the proposition and HTB’s market share in the development finance space, whilst ensuring the high levels of service we are known for.”

Apps added: “I’m excited to be taking on this new role as we further grow our market share and presence through our brokers and intermediary relationships.

“This is an exciting challenge for us, and we believe we can continue to deliver quality lending and market-leading service to our intermediary partners and, most importantly, quality homes and projects across the country.”

HTB has been growing its development finance team, hiring Lucas Cutts as a relationship manager for London and South East.

It has also appointed Jessica Winstone-Adair as development finance lending director for London and the South East. The specialist lender also added two relationship managers, Pippa Betts and Elysia Walters, to the team.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.