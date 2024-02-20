HTB appoints Scott Apps as development finance distribution boss

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Scott Apps (pictured) to the newly-created role of distribution head within its development finance division.

In this role, Apps will oversee growing the bank’s share of the development finance market by managing its “valued intermediary partners”.

Apps will report to Alex Upton, managing director of development finance.

He will also ensure that the proposition is “further enhanced” and collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to ensure best-in-class service.

Apps joined the division in December as a business development director and before that, worked at United Trust Bank as a business development manager (BDM) for half a year.

Prior to that he worked at Castle Trust for nearly six years, initially as a BDM and then as business development director.

He has also held roles at Shawbrook and Wesleyan Assurance Society.

Upton said: “Distribution is a key focal point for us as we look to ramp up our development finance lending and distribution footprint, and Scott’s appointment is pivotal to this.

“In his previous role as business development director Scott built strong relationships with our key partners. He is ideally suited to build on this, working with our intermediary partners to expand both the proposition and HTB’s market share in the development finance space, whilst ensuring the high levels of service we are known for.”

Apps added: “I’m excited to be taking on this new role as we further grow our market share and presence through our brokers and intermediary relationships.

“This is an exciting challenge for us, and we believe we can continue to deliver quality lending and market-leading service to our intermediary partners and, most importantly, quality homes and projects across the country.”

HTB has been growing its development finance team, hiring Lucas Cutts as a relationship manager for London and South East.

It has also appointed Jessica Winstone-Adair as development finance lending director for London and the South East. The specialist lender also added two relationship managers, Pippa Betts and Elysia Walters, to the team.