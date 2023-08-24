HTB adds duo of relationship managers to development finance team

Specialist lender Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has added two relationship managers to its development finance service proposition.

Pippa Betts and Elysia Walters (pictured left and right), will support the bank’s lending directors and relationship team in originating new deals.

They will work closely with colleagues, borrowers and brokers to make sure “clear communication” is maintained throughout the application process.

Betts joins from Avamore Capital where she was an underwriter for around a year and prior to that was a senior bridging underwriter at Masthaven Bank for nearly four years.

She was previously a second charge mortgage underwriter at Shawbrook Bank for around two years and, before that, worked at Equifinance as a second charge mortgage underwriter for half a year.

Walters joins from Paragon where she worked for the credit team for around three years.

Uliana Kuzmis, deputy managing director of development finance at HTB, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Elysia and Pippa to our team. Both bring their own vibrant energy, new knowledge, experience and, most importantly, a brilliant work ethic and high level of commitment to the customer journey and experience.

“We can’t wait to introduce them to our brokers and borrowers.”

Betts added: “I am extremely happy to have joined the development finance team at HTB. From the first conversation I had with Uliana, it was clear that HTB were the right fit and that we had the same objectives.

“I am looking forward to playing my part in contributing to the bank’s ambitious growth plans and in delivering an excellent service to our customers and brokers.”

Walters continued: “Joining this business fills me with excitement and I’m looking forward to becoming part of the bank’s exceptional team and in having the opportunity to play a role in HTB’s ever-growing success.”