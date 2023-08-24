You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

HTB adds duo of relationship managers to development finance team

by:
  • 24/08/2023
  • 0
HTB adds duo of relationship managers to development finance team
Specialist lender Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has added two relationship managers to its development finance service proposition.

Pippa Betts and Elysia Walters (pictured left and right), will support the bank’s lending directors and relationship team in originating new deals.

They will work closely with colleagues, borrowers and brokers to make sure “clear communication” is maintained throughout the application process.

Betts joins from Avamore Capital where she was an underwriter for around a year and prior to that was a senior bridging underwriter at Masthaven Bank for nearly four years.

She was previously a second charge mortgage underwriter at Shawbrook Bank for around two years and, before that, worked at Equifinance as a second charge mortgage underwriter for half a year.

Walters joins from Paragon where she worked for the credit team for around three years.

Uliana Kuzmis, deputy managing director of development finance at HTB, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Elysia and Pippa to our team. Both bring their own vibrant energy, new knowledge, experience and, most importantly, a brilliant work ethic and high level of commitment to the customer journey and experience.

“We can’t wait to introduce them to our brokers and borrowers.”

Betts added: “I am extremely happy to have joined the development finance team at HTB.  From the first conversation I had with Uliana, it was clear that HTB were the right fit and that we had the same objectives.

“I am looking forward to playing my part in contributing to the bank’s ambitious growth plans and in delivering an excellent service to our customers and brokers.”

Walters continued: “Joining this business fills me with excitement and I’m looking forward to becoming part of the bank’s exceptional team and in having the opportunity to play a role in HTB’s ever-growing success.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.