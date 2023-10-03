You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Winstone-Adair joins HTB as development finance lending director

  • 03/10/2023
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Jessica Winstone-Adair as development finance lending director for London and the South East.

She joins from RBS where she worked for over 15 years and was most recently director, structured finance. There she was responsible for leveraged transactions. Winstone-Adair also worked within the corporate real estate finance, credit and real estate origination and restructuring departments at RBS. 

Additionally, she was the owner and developer at a property renovation and design business where she worked closely with high net worth clients. 

At HTB, Winstone-Adair will be tasked with securing new business and developing client relationships. 

Winstone-Adair (pictured) said: “I’m delighted to be joining HTB. It has an excellent combination of a fantastic development finance product, a significant reputation within the market and a strong team with outstanding leadership.  

“I’m looking forward to using my extensive experience and contacts in this role, in order to maximise new business opportunities for the development finance division at HTB.” 

Alex Upton, managing director – development finance, Hampshire Trust Bank, added: “Jessica’s extensive 24 years’ experience in financial services and real estate sectors is hugely valued and plays an integral part in developing the valued, regional relationships into deeper partnerships that will have a positive impact on UK housing stock.  

“Delivering the right product, and backing that up with exceptional service, can only be achieved by attracting the right talent that has the same focus, drive, and energy to champion SME housebuilders across the regions. Jessica offers exactly that.” 

