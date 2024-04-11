Aspen Bridging makes duo of hires

Aspen Bridging has appointed Stephen Hickman as senior risk assessor and Kyle Taylor as recoveries manager, who have more than two decades of combined experience.

Hickman will review all applications as part of Aspen Bridging’s risk function and assess work cases from application stages and throughout the term of the loan until completion.

Taylor will oversee the recoveries function and ensure that the lender’s processes are up to date and work for customers.

Hickman joins from One Savings Bank (OSB), where he was a bridging senior specialist underwriter at Precise Mortgages for around 12 years.

Taylor also worked at OSB for around 10 years, initially as a senior asset management associate and then as senior asset manager.

Jack Coombs (pictured), managing director at Aspen Bridging, said: “The appointments, promotions and changes we’ve made this year will have a significant positive impact on our growth trajectory.

“Stephen and Kyle bring a huge wealth of experience in their respective specialities, and I’m sure they will both play a big part in our story going forwards at this critical time in our company’s growth journey.”

Aspen Bridging has updated its branding and website to support its future growth.

The firm has also rehired Ian Miller-Hawes as sales director and appointed Mike Allen as business development manager (BDM).

Earlier this year, the company said that it reached its £500m lending milestone, and aims to realise £1bn in total lending in the next few years.