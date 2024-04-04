Aspen Bridging updates branding and website

Specialist lender Aspen Bridging has released a new logo and updated its website to support its future growth.

The new logo from Aspen Bridging features the outline of two buildings to represent the lender’s bridging and light development loans.

The broker-focused website has been updated to be more streamlined with a refreshed interactive portal. The updated portal is expected to simplify and speed up the application process.

Aspen Bridging has also made changes to its team recently, including the rehiring of Ian Miller-Hawes as sales director and the appointment of Mike Allen as business development manager (BDM).

Additionally, promotions have been made within its risk, underwriting and credit teams, and two more appointments are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Jack Coombs (pictured), managing director at Aspen Bridging, said: “All the changes we have made to the business since the turn of the year are designed to enable us to reach £1bn in total lending in just a few years’ time.

“The new logo and website bring us up to date with the look and feel of the business, our products are clearly defined and the professionalism and next-level service that brokers crave really shine through and reflect our established position within the industry.”

Earlier this year, Aspen Bridging reached the £500m lending milestone, with heavy refurbishments making up 36% of its business, the largest share.