You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Aspen readies for growth with raft of promotions

by:
  • 06/03/2024
  • 0
Aspen readies for growth with raft of promotions
Aspen Bridging has made a series of promotions within its risk, underwriting and credit teams as it embarks on its growth strategy.

Wayne Hicklin (pictured, right) has been appointed risk director to combine the responsibilities he has held during his time at Aspen Bridging. He joined in 2016 and had taken on positions that include leading the underwriting, recoveries and risk team. 

Hicklin has more than 25 years of experience in the specialist lending sector and has held underwriting roles at Promise Specialist Lending and Purple Loans. In his new role, he will monitor heavy works cases and oversee the lender’s activities. 

Saif Khalique (pictured, left) has been promoted from the position of underwriting manager to head of underwriting. He will be responsible for running the underwriting team, the day-to-day management, training and strategy.

He joined the lender in 2019 as a graduate underwriter before moving his way up to underwriter and loans manager, then senior underwriter and loans manager. 

Aqib Iqbal has been promoted from senior credit analyst to credit manager. He has worked for Aspen Bridging since 2021 and has experience in the legal and real estate sectors. Iqbal is on track to become an associate member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (AssocRICS) this year. 

Aspen Bridging has also promoted Sinead McMurray as senior credit analyst and Richard Tweddle as senior underwriter. Both joined the lender as graduate underwriters. 

Jack Coombs, managing director at Aspen Bridging, said: “The business has successfully grown these last few years, which resulted in us recently surpassing the £500m lending landmark from when the business was founded in 2017. 

“As we look upwards to £1bn worth of lending, which we are looking to realise in the next couple of years, we have to invest in the business and our core teams. These promotions are all well-deserved and we are excited about the positive contribution they will make to the business going forwards.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.