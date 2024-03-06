Aspen readies for growth with raft of promotions

Aspen Bridging has made a series of promotions within its risk, underwriting and credit teams as it embarks on its growth strategy.

Wayne Hicklin (pictured, right) has been appointed risk director to combine the responsibilities he has held during his time at Aspen Bridging. He joined in 2016 and had taken on positions that include leading the underwriting, recoveries and risk team.

Hicklin has more than 25 years of experience in the specialist lending sector and has held underwriting roles at Promise Specialist Lending and Purple Loans. In his new role, he will monitor heavy works cases and oversee the lender’s activities.

Saif Khalique (pictured, left) has been promoted from the position of underwriting manager to head of underwriting. He will be responsible for running the underwriting team, the day-to-day management, training and strategy.

He joined the lender in 2019 as a graduate underwriter before moving his way up to underwriter and loans manager, then senior underwriter and loans manager.

Aqib Iqbal has been promoted from senior credit analyst to credit manager. He has worked for Aspen Bridging since 2021 and has experience in the legal and real estate sectors. Iqbal is on track to become an associate member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (AssocRICS) this year.

Aspen Bridging has also promoted Sinead McMurray as senior credit analyst and Richard Tweddle as senior underwriter. Both joined the lender as graduate underwriters.

Jack Coombs, managing director at Aspen Bridging, said: “The business has successfully grown these last few years, which resulted in us recently surpassing the £500m lending landmark from when the business was founded in 2017.

“As we look upwards to £1bn worth of lending, which we are looking to realise in the next couple of years, we have to invest in the business and our core teams. These promotions are all well-deserved and we are excited about the positive contribution they will make to the business going forwards.”