You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Aspen Bridging hires sales director and BDM

by:
  • 14/03/2024
  • 0
Aspen Bridging hires sales director and BDM
Aspen Bridging has appointed Ian Miller-Hawes as sales director and Mike Allen as business development manager (BDM).

Aspen Bridging’s hires to its sales force are part of plans to hit £1bn in total lending in the next few years.

Miller-Hawes rejoins the firm as sales director and will be “responsible for the overall management of the BDM team”.

He was previously at head of origination at Bridge Invest for just under half a year, and before that worked at head of sales as Aspen Bridging for nearly three years.

Prior to that, he was Market Financial Solutions for over two years, initially as a BDM and head of sales.

Miller-Hawes has also worked at Castle Trust for around a year and Fleet Mortgages for two years.

Allen will be a BDM and will be responsible for “driving new relationships and deepening existing ones with brokers”.

Allen was an internal BDM at Octane Capital for nearly three years, and before that was a case manager for bridging and development at Brightstar for three years.

He was previously at Stonebridge for nearly three years, initially as quality risk assessor and business standards associate.

Last week, Aspen made a series of promotions within its risk, underwriting and credit teams as it embarks on its growth strategy.

Jack Coombs, managing director at Aspen Bridging, said: “Recently, we have made several key personnel decisions as we structure the business for £1bn in total lending, having recently hit the £500m mark.

“The appointments of Ian and Mike, alongside Steve, creates a sales team with the motivated and experienced people needed to help deliver on our targets.”

Miller-Hawes added: “The morale at Aspen is very positive and returning to the team feels like coming home. I am very excited about the opportunity and, working with Jack and the wider team, we are fired up to increase lending consistently year-on-year by over 30 per cent as targeted.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.