Aspen Bridging hires sales director and BDM

Aspen Bridging has appointed Ian Miller-Hawes as sales director and Mike Allen as business development manager (BDM).

Aspen Bridging’s hires to its sales force are part of plans to hit £1bn in total lending in the next few years.

Miller-Hawes rejoins the firm as sales director and will be “responsible for the overall management of the BDM team”.

He was previously at head of origination at Bridge Invest for just under half a year, and before that worked at head of sales as Aspen Bridging for nearly three years.

Prior to that, he was Market Financial Solutions for over two years, initially as a BDM and head of sales.

Miller-Hawes has also worked at Castle Trust for around a year and Fleet Mortgages for two years.

Allen will be a BDM and will be responsible for “driving new relationships and deepening existing ones with brokers”.

Allen was an internal BDM at Octane Capital for nearly three years, and before that was a case manager for bridging and development at Brightstar for three years.

He was previously at Stonebridge for nearly three years, initially as quality risk assessor and business standards associate.

Last week, Aspen made a series of promotions within its risk, underwriting and credit teams as it embarks on its growth strategy.

Jack Coombs, managing director at Aspen Bridging, said: “Recently, we have made several key personnel decisions as we structure the business for £1bn in total lending, having recently hit the £500m mark.

“The appointments of Ian and Mike, alongside Steve, creates a sales team with the motivated and experienced people needed to help deliver on our targets.”

Miller-Hawes added: “The morale at Aspen is very positive and returning to the team feels like coming home. I am very excited about the opportunity and, working with Jack and the wider team, we are fired up to increase lending consistently year-on-year by over 30 per cent as targeted.”