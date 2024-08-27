OSB Group opens new energy-efficient office

The specialist lender recently celebrated the opening of a new Wolverhampton-based office building.

OSB Group’s new energy-efficient office will accommodate 364 colleagues. It incorporates a host of energy-efficient measures and facilities including a multi-faith room, a wellbeing centre and informal meeting areas.

The new building will replace the use of two smaller offices and bring those working across underwriting, sales and servicing under one roof.

The group has committed to achieving net zero by 2030, so energy efficiency was an important consideration in the design and construction process. As such, the following features were integral to the new building:

Carbon reduction – removal of gas reliance and reduced electricity emissions via high-efficiency heating and cooling systems

SMART Building Management System (BMS) installation

Increased energy efficiency, including upgraded ventilation systems and LED lighting throughout

Recycled materials – worktops are made from reclaimed materials, acoustic panels are made from recycled plastic bottles and carpets are made from 75% recycled content

Andy Golding, CEO of OSB Group, said: “We’re delighted to welcome colleagues to their new office space, some of whom have been actively involved throughout the project. These colleagues have helped to create an engaging working environment suiting their differing requirements as well as encouraging collaboration and creativity.

“Our teams supporting brokers and their customers throughout the financing journey will now be under the same roof, making it easier to discuss cases and [promoting] a joined-up servicing approach [that] further strengthens our commitment and support to our broker partners.”

Neil Richardson, chief sustainability officer at OSB Group, said: “Exchange Court is a testament to the group’s commitment to our colleagues and the wider environment with the new space [having] been developed to a Category A standard.

“There’s been a strong emphasis on the use of eco-friendly materials throughout the project and we’ve minimised waste during construction, leading to 99% being recycled or recovered and avoided landfill. We’ve built a space that will serve us for the long term as well as minimising our carbon footprint.”

Earlier this year, OSB Group raised over £40,000 for The Outward Bound Trust, a charity that helps disadvantaged young people.