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Complex Buy To Let

The Mortgage Works cuts switcher rates for existing customers

The Mortgage Works cuts switcher rates for existing customers
Tania Ahmed
Written By:
Posted:
June 26, 2026
Updated:
June 26, 2026
The Mortgage Works (TMW) will be reducing rates by up to 0.25% across selected buy-to-let (BTL) and limited company BTL products for existing customers.

Reduced by 0.15%, the five-year fixed rate BTL product stands at 4.44% with a £1,495 fee, available up to 65% loan to value (LTV).

The two-year fixed rate BTL product comes to 4.89% with no fee, available up to 65% LTV – reduced by 0.1%.

The two-year fixed rate limited company BTL product sits at 5.74% with no fee, available up to 75% LTV – a drop of 0.2%.

Dan Clinton, head of BTL at TMW, said: “As one of the UK’s leading buy-to-let lenders, we offer landlords a broad range of options to meet their varying needs. These latest rate reductions underline our ongoing commitment to supporting existing landlord customers who are coming to the end of their current deal.”

The new rates will come into effect from 27 June. This comes after a wave of recently announced cuts across some of the lender’s BTL and limited company BTL ranges.

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