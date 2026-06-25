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Complex Buy To Let

Paragon Bank welcomes Morrison as BDM for Scotland

Paragon Bank welcomes Morrison as BDM for Scotland
Tania Ahmed
Written By:
Posted:
June 25, 2026
Updated:
June 25, 2026
At Paragon Bank, Holly Morrison will support intermediary partners across Scotland, bringing her experience from roles at Scottish and Dunfermline Building Societies.

She will cover the AB, DD, DG, EH, FK, G, IV, KA, KY, ML, PA, PH and TD postcode regions.

She has nearly 20 years’ experience in financial services and spent more than eight years with Paragon Bank.

The bank praised Morrison’s knowledge of the complexities of the Scottish buy-to-let (BTL) sector and the lender’s proposition.

Morrison is a regular speaker at industry events, presenting on market trends, opportunities and regulatory developments, as well as contributing to panel discussions.

Morrison said: “I’m delighted to be returning to the role of BDM for Scotland at Paragon and reconnecting with brokers across the region. Over the past eight years, I’ve built strong relationships with intermediaries, and I’m looking forward to continuing to support them as they navigate an evolving market.

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“Paragon has always been known for its expertise in complex buy to let and has evolved to also write more simple business. This expands the scope of brokers we work with so I’m excited to get out there and them to help them identify opportunities and deliver solutions for their landlord clients.”

Samuel Debenham, regional manager at Paragon Bank, added: “It’s great to welcome Holly back to the team in her role covering Scotland. She brings a wealth of experience and a detailed understanding of the Scottish market, alongside the relationships she has built supporting intermediaries across the region.

“Her knowledge of the complexities of buy to let, combined with her commitment to delivering a high level of service, will be invaluable as we continue to work closely with brokers and grow our presence across Scotland.”

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