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Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 26/06/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 26/06/2026
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
June 26, 2026
Updated:
June 26, 2026
Governmental change dominated the news this week, as the industry reacted to home buying reform announced before the Prime Minister's resignation.

Mortgage brokers making use of WhatsApp to acquire and interact with clients also grabbed our readers’ interest, and they were also intrigued by a Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum (DIFF) discussion on grief.

 

What would an Andy Burnham premiership mean for the property market?

The end of the callback? Brokers embrace WhatsApp to win new mortgage business

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Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 9 – Why lending strategy is becoming more central in buy to let

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Government proposes FTB ISA in light of flawed LISA

Clydesdale to stop new lending from 2 July

Seven Prime Ministers, one lesson mortgage firm owners keep ignoring – Flavin

AI oversight is a boardroom job now, broker networks can’t outsource accountability – Bilgrami

Next PM must not forget FTBs as Starmer exit throws policies into question – reaction

‘Game-changer for home selling process’ but ‘dangerously similar to failed policy of Home Information Packs’ – reaction

NatWest ups shared equity LTV and cuts rates

DIFF: Grief isn’t linear and can be felt for 40 different reasons

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West Brom BS names Madeley as chief customer officer

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government
keir starmer
prime minister

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