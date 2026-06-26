Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 26/06/2026

Mortgage brokers making use of WhatsApp to acquire and interact with clients also grabbed our readers’ interest, and they were also intrigued by a Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum (DIFF) discussion on grief.
What would an Andy Burnham premiership mean for the property market?
The end of the callback? Brokers embrace WhatsApp to win new mortgage businessSponsored
Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 9 – Why lending strategy is becoming more central in buy to let
Sponsored by Aldermore
Seven Prime Ministers, one lesson mortgage firm owners keep ignoring – Flavin
AI oversight is a boardroom job now, broker networks can’t outsource accountability – Bilgrami
Next PM must not forget FTBs as Starmer exit throws policies into question – reaction
‘Game-changer for home selling process’ but ‘dangerously similar to failed policy of Home Information Packs’ – reaction
DIFF: Grief isn’t linear and can be felt for 40 different reasons