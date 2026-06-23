NatWest ups shared equity LTV and cuts rates

NatWest has increased the maximum loan-to-value (LTV) limit for its shared equity purchase products, with new deals at 85% and 90% LTV.

This is an increase from the previous limit of 75% LTV.

NatWest said the change would make it easier for more first-time buyers to get onto the property ladder. The range includes two- and five-year deals with a minimum loan size of £25,000.

The maximum LTV for Help to Buy remortgages will remain at 75% LTV.

NatWest has also lowered its new business rates, effective from 24 June.

This includes the two-year fixed purchase product at 60% LTV with no fee, which has been cut from 4.74% to 4.61%, and the option with a £995 fee, which has been cut from 4.49% to 4.36%.

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With a £1,495 fee, the corresponding product has been cut from 4.44% to 4.31%.

Across its five-year fixed residential purchase deals, NatWest has cut the fee-free rate at 60% LTV from 4.6% to 4.53% and the £995 fee-paying rate from 4.5% to 4.39%. The option with a £1,495 fee has been reduced from 4.45% to 4.34%.

The bank has also reduced selected green and standard buy-to-let (BTL) rates, as well as residential remortgage pricing.

These changes come two weeks after NatWest last adjusted its rates.