Clydesdale cuts PT rates; Principality BS makes cuts and increases – round-up

Clydesdale has reduced its core residential product transfer mortgage rates and added some deals.

The latest additions to its product transfer offering include two- and five-year fixed rates at 65% and 75% loan to value (LTV), with a £1,999 fee. Rates start from 4.27% for a two-year fix at 65% LTV, while the 75% LTV option is priced at 4.42%.

The corresponding five-year fixes have rates of 4.34% and 4.44%, respectively.

Elsewhere, Clydesdale has reduced rates by up to 0.16% across its two- and five-year fixed rates for loans up to £1m. For selected two- and five-year fixes for loans above £1m, reductions of up to 0.1% have been made.

The rates are available from 17 July.

Earlier this month, Clydesdale stopped lending to new borrowers.

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Principality BS amends rates

Principality Building Society has adjusted its rates with some increases and cuts.

Pricing across its product transfer offering has increased, with a 0.2% increase applied to its two-, three-, and five-year fixed residential options at 65%, 75%, 85%, and 90% LTV.

Similarly, buy-to-let (BTL) and holiday let product transfer rates have increased, such as the two- and five-year fixes at 60% and 75% LTV, which have risen by 0.2%. Meanwhile, the two-year fixes at 85% LTV have increased by 0.2%.

Other increases include its residential mortgage range, where two-, three- and five-year fixes at 65% LTV have gone up by 0.2%, while pricing has risen by 0.15% at 75%, 80% and 85% LTV.

For joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) deals, two- and five-year fixes between 75% and 85% LTV have gone up by 0.15%, while the five-year fixed rate at 90% LTV has risen by 0.07%.

Its BTL rates have gone up by as much as 0.1%.

Principality Building Society’s mortgages for self-employed borrowers have risen by up to 0.2%, except for the five-year fix at 90% LTV, which has been cut by 0.07%.

The mutual is also launching a five-year fixed BTL product at 75% LTV with no fee.