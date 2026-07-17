Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/07/2026

Readers were also interested in the story on how brokers were handling mortgage cases where clients had adverse credit and Leeds Building Society’s 98% loan-to-value (LTV) launch for first-time buyers.
Howells to leave LSL Financial Services with Nowosad named interim MD
Mortgage rates see sharpest decline in nearly two years – MoneyfactsSponsored
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Exclusive: Leeds BS launches 98% LTV ‘Start Mortgage’ for first-time buyers
The product transfer trap: Why mainstream mortgage firms must pivot or risk demise – Needham
Not all adverse credit is equal – and brokers are having to prove it
Govt under pressure to deliver leasehold bill by autumn after missed deadline
Nationwide, Virgin and Coventry BS increase rates in ‘expected’ repricing – round-up