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Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/07/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/07/2026
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
July 17, 2026
Updated:
July 17, 2026
Leadership changes at HLPartnership and LSL Financial Services made the top news this week, as the industry reacted to Chris Tanner and Richard Howells' respective departures.

Readers were also interested in the story on how brokers were handling mortgage cases where clients had adverse credit and Leeds Building Society’s 98% loan-to-value (LTV) launch for first-time buyers.

 

Howells to leave LSL Financial Services with Nowosad named interim MD

Mortgage rates see sharpest decline in nearly two years – Moneyfacts

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Exclusive: Leeds BS launches 98% LTV ‘Start Mortgage’ for first-time buyers

The product transfer trap: Why mainstream mortgage firms must pivot or risk demise – Needham

Not all adverse credit is equal – and brokers are having to prove it

Govt under pressure to deliver leasehold bill by autumn after missed deadline

Botha to replace Tanner in HLPartnership leadership change

Stagg appointed growth director at Stagg Mortgage Services

Nationwide, Virgin and Coventry BS increase rates in ‘expected’ repricing – round-up

Number of lenders offering six times LTI quadruples

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Tags:
98% LTV
adverse credit
HLPartnership
Leeds Building Society
LSL Financial Services

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