Botha to replace Tanner in HLPartnership leadership change

Chris Tanner will step back as CEO of HLPartnership (HLP) with Rudi Botha to succeed, subject to regulatory approval.

Tanner has led HLP for nearly two decades and overseen its growth as one of the UK’s most prevalent mortgage and protection networks. It supports nearly 600 member firms and 1,200 advisers, with annual lending volumes of almost £14bn.

He has driven its strengthened financial position, investment in proprietary technology and relationship with lenders and providers.

Tanner will remain on the Josewin board as an adviser, the group HLP is part of, and the network will continue to operate under its existing governance and management until the regulatory approval process concludes.

Botha is CEO of property investment and technology firm BetterHome Group, and his appointment follows its investment in HLP in 2024, marking the next stage of its growth.

Botha will work closely with the HLP team, member firms and lender and provider partners in the meantime.

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Tanner said: “It has been a privilege to lead HLP and to work alongside such a talented team, committed member firms and valued partners. HLP has always been built on relationships, trust and a genuine commitment to supporting advisers, and I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together.

“Rudi brings real entrepreneurial energy, a people-focused leadership style and deep experience in building technology-enabled businesses that support consumers, advisers and partners across the homeownership journey. Since BetterHome Group’s investment in HLP, he has shown genuine respect for the culture of the business, the strength of our member firms, and the relationships that have helped build the network. I am confident he is the right person to lead HLP into its next chapter, and I am pleased to remain involved at board level to support that journey.”

Botha (pictured) added: “Chris has built HLP into one of the UK’s leading mortgage and protection networks, and I am grateful to be picking up the baton from someone who has led the business with such distinction. The culture, the people and the partner-first approach that Chris and the HLP team have built are exactly what drew us to the business.

“The UK mortgage market is one of the most sophisticated and entrepreneurial in the world, and HLP sits at the heart of it. Our focus is to protect what makes HLP special while investing in the areas that will help member firms grow, including technology, data, proposition development, adviser support and deeper partnerships across the mortgage and protection market.”