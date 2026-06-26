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Complex Buy To Let

Fleet Mortgages cuts rates across all product ranges and adds new deals

Fleet Mortgages cuts rates across all product ranges and adds new deals
Tania Ahmed
Written By:
Posted:
June 26, 2026
Updated:
June 26, 2026
Fleet Mortgages has announced enhancements across its standard, limited company and house in multiple occupation (HMO)/multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) ranges.

Within its standard and limited company ranges, Fleet Mortgages has reduced rates by 30 basis points (bps) across its two-year fixed rate 75% loan-to-value (LTV) products with a 3% fee. This includes Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) A-C variants, taking rates down to 4.19% and 4.09% respectively.

It also launched a new two-year fixed rate zero-fee mortgage, also at 75% LTV, available at 5.74%.

Five-year fixed rate 75% LTV products, with a 3% fee, have been reduced by 10bps to 4.94%, while the EPC A-C product has been reduced to 4.84%.

Within its HMO/MUFB range, Fleet Mortgages has introduced two new two-year fixed rate products up to 75% LTV. It includes a zero-fee option at 6.15% and a £1,499 fixed-fee product at 5.69%.

Fleet Mortgages has reduced rates across its five-year, fixed rate 75% LTV HMO/MUFB range. Its zero-fee mortgage has been cut by 15bps to 5.99%, while the fixed-fee product has reduced by 10bps to 5.69%, alongside a £1,500 reduction in the product fee to £2,499.

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The rates on its five-year HMO/MUFB products with a 3% fee have reduced by 10bps to 5.19%, with the EPC A-C product falling to 5.09%.

All products are available for both house purchase and remortgage business with a minimum loan size of £25,001. Selected fixed-fee products are available up to a maximum loan size of £750,000.

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, commented: “This latest product refresh is about giving advisers and their landlord clients more choice while ensuring our pricing remains competitive across every major buy-to-let segment. Alongside meaningful rate reductions, we’ve introduced new product options and substantially reduced product fees on a number of key mortgages, allowing advisers to match borrowers with solutions that best fit both their immediate circumstances and longer-term investment plans.

“We know landlords have different priorities depending on their portfolio strategy, whether that is keeping upfront costs to a minimum, securing lower monthly repayments or financing more complex properties. By expanding our range and improving pricing across standard, limited company and HMO lending, we are providing advisers with even greater flexibility to support those conversations and to help landlords continue to invest with confidence.”

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