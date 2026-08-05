Mortgage 400 riders raise over £26k for charity

Mortgage professionals who took part in a 472-mile cycle challenge from Edinburgh to London have raised £26,002 for two charities.

The inaugural Mortgage 400 charity cycle challenge saw leaders from across the mortgage sector take part in the four-day ride to support charities Magic Moments and Crisis.

Magic Moments supports children with life-limiting illnesses and helps to organise events to create special memories for their families. Crisis works to tackle homelessness in the UK by offering healthcare, employment and housing-related services to people in need.

The participants travelled through the Scottish and English capitals, led by Robert Sinclair, former CEO of the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI), Paul Fryers, former chief commercial officer of Computershare, and Charles Roe, former mortgage director at UK Finance.

Organisers John Doughty from Just Mortgages and Andy Dean from Lloyds Banking Group said the response to the challenge was overwhelming, with donations, sponsorship, promotion support and messages of encouragement from colleagues, peers and businesses across the industry.

The organisers are now considering whether to repeat the event in the future.

A worthy challenge

Doughty, chapter managing director at Just Mortgages, said: “When we set up the Mortgage 400, our mission was to bring like-minded people together from across the industry to challenge ourselves and importantly, raise money for worthy causes. It proved to be a real challenge, but such a brilliant and worthwhile experience alongside a fantastic group of people. I couldn’t be more proud to see more than £26,000 being split between these two tremendous charities – demonstrating once again the industry’s ability to come together in support of worthy causes.

“Magic Moments is a cause close to the hearts of all across Just Mortgages and Spicerhaart. I was proud to join Magic Moments’ most recent trip to Disneyland Paris, creating memories for children with life-limiting illnesses and their families – including one young child set to undergo their third open heart surgery. These trips obviously come at a cost – around £56,000 to take 13 families to Disney. Knowing we were able to help towards funding that trip and helping families create precious memories makes all the prep and all the miles worthwhile.”

Dean, head of housing and sustainability at Lloyds Banking Group, added: “All the support we’ve received has been completely overwhelming. From the riders taking part, industry colleagues joining our convoy, to all the donations, well-wishes and sponsorships, it felt like the industry really came together to back this challenge. Raising over £26,000 is such an incredible achievement and I’m so pleased that the money is going to two brilliant causes.

“Lloyds Banking Group is incredibly proud to support Crisis as our long-standing charity partner. Along with our customers, we have raised more than £5m since 2023, supporting the important work they do to tackle homelessness and help those at risk of losing their home or those living in poor conditions. The energy and positivity around this event has been beyond anything we expected, and it’s encouraged us to reflect on what the Mortgage 400 could look like in the future.”

Alongside organisers Doughty and Dean, the team of riders included:

Adam Sheldon, corporate account manager at NatWest Intermediaries

Andy Cooke, national account manager at Clydesdale Bank and Virgin Money

Bryan Kidd, managing director of Smartr365

Jason Hegarty, head of product and innovation at Mortgage Brain

Mark Searle, director at Chartwell Funding

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain

Oliver Smith, strategic partnerships manager at Vida Bank

Guest riders included: