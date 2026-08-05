Market Financial Solutions' administrators sue Barclays over held funds

AlixPartners, the administrator of collapsed bridging lender Market Financial Solutions, has filed a legal claim against Barclays over £160m worth of accounts.

AlixPartners filed a claim to the High Court against Barclays on Friday, stating the bank was holding cash it believed was owed to the bridging lender.

Barclays is understood to be defending the claim.

In its Q1 results, Barclays reported an impairment charge of £823m, primarily due to a £228m charge in the investment bank linked to Market Financial Solutions’ failure.

AlixPartners was appointed to manage Market Financial Solutions’ accounts earlier this year, when the lender’s administration was announced surrounded by allegations of financial irregularities.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) subsequently announced it had opened an investigation into the bridging lender to determine whether there was any serious misconduct.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 10 – The biggest barrier to homeownership isn’t affordability. It’s outdated lending. Sponsored by Aldermore

The lender’s founder, Paresh Raja, has denied the allegations.